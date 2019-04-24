Vinny From ‘Jersey Shore’ Reveals How Many Women He’s Probably Had Sex With

Vinny Guadagnino, former “Jersey Shore” star, reveals he has slept with at least 500 women since he began his media career.

The reality TV star appeared earlier this month on an episode of the Boomer and Gio radio show where he admitted to “probably” sleeping with at least 500 women and that the number could be closer to 1,000, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

“I really have no idea,” Guadagnino said. “I feel disgusting right now. It’s been 10 years. I’ve had a good time.”

Guadagnino claims that the behavior happened in the early seasons of “Jersey Shore.” (RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Is Going To Prison For This Reason)

“You’ve got to understand: So, I’ve done these club appearances when I was on the show,” he recalled. “So, like three nights a week you’re in a different city, traveling around the country, things happen.”

Guadagnino revealed that his sexual behavior has changed since his days on the MTV series.

“I’ve slowed it down a lot,” he admitted. “Like now, I’m going back to my room. I want to watch Netflix. I want to just chill. I don’t want to be in bed with somebody if I don’t want to wake up to them the next day and, like, talk to them.”