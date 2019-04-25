‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory: Will Arya Turn Into A Wight To Kill The Night King?

A “Game of Thrones” theory is ginning up a decent amount of attention online, and it involves Arya’s role at the Battle of Winterfell.

According to the theory, which is making waves online, Arya might fake herself as a wight in order to kill the Night King in the third episode of the final season of the hit HBO show.

You can read the post below.

Honestly, I know this theory is getting some serious play online, but I’m not really buying it. I’m not really buying it at all.

It'd be so damn lame if the Night King dies because Arya tricked him into thinking she was one of his minions. I fully expect Arya to use her skills of disguise at some point this season.

It wouldn’t make sense at all if we went through the whole season without seeing that. However, the battle of Winterfell isn’t the time or the place.

Now, what I do expect from the youngest Stark girl in the Battle of Winterfell is to be racking up the body count. She’s arguably the most efficient killer of the whole crew.

I think she's going to be out there slashing away left and right. I don't know how well it'll end, but I think she'll be smoking people.

The fact she’s running through the crypts in the trailer looking terrified doesn’t exactly fill me with confidence she meets a great end.

We’ll find out if this theory has any merit this Sunday night on HBO. It’s going to be majestic. Sometimes, you just know when something will be outstanding and that’s exactly how I feel right now.