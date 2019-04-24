Melania Turns Heads In Classic White And Black Polka Dot Dress

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous white and black polka dot dress at the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the classic short sleeve number that hit just below her knees, as she joined President Donald Trump who was himself sporting a rare look with a bright orange tie that he paired with his black suit.

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, a black belt, a vanilla-colored coat and black high heels.

FLOTUS and POTUS were headed to Atlanta where both are expected to speak at the annual RX Drug Abuse and Opioid Summit, part of a conference that will focus on the opioid addiction crisis, per a WH pool report.

Melania always looks just right no matter what the occasion, as has been documented numerous times. Most recently, the first lady shined when she showed up for the annual WH Easter Egg Roll in a stunning pastel blue jean dress.

