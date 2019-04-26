Mike Golic Rips Tyreek Hill Over Alleged Abuse

ESPN analyst Mike Golic unloaded on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Friday morning.

Disturbing audio was released Thursday in which Hill can be heard threatening his fiancee and child. In the audio, Hill is discussing the alleged abuse of his three-year-old child and telling his fiancee, “You need to be terrified of me too, b***h.”

Golic had more than a few choice words for Hill on ESPN radio Friday morning. (RELATED: No Charges Will Be Filed Against Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill)

“At some point, draw the damn line and say enough is enough.” –@espngolic gets emotional over Tyreek Hill audio and wants NFL owners to take a stand. pic.twitter.com/btCMjeeRZe — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) April 26, 2019



“This makes me sick!” Golic said. “I’d like to punch that jagoff in the chest right now or worse.”

“I can’t tell you how upset that made me,” Golic continued.

Good for Golic. He’s absolutely right that nothing is more cowardly than hitting a woman or a child. He’s also right that we still don’t have all the facts on the Hill case, but the audio released Thursday night is enraging.

We still don’t know how this saga will play out, but my thoughts and prayers are with Hill’s child.

Follow William Davis on Twitter