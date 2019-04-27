Trump Praises Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Who Engaged Synagogue Shooter

President Donald Trump praised an off-duty Border Patrol agent for acting quickly and engaging the shooter Saturday as he fled the scene after opening fire on congregants at Chabad of Poway Synagogue near San Diego

“Sincerest THANK YOU to our great Border Patrol Agent who stopped the shooter at the Synagogue in Poway, California. He may have been off duty but his talents for Law Enforcement weren’t!” he tweeted.

The CPB agent missed the suspect but struck his vehicle. (RELATED: One Dead, Several Injured In Shooting At San Diego Synagogue)

But as the congregants were still inside the synagogue, Rabbi Goldstein continued his sermon — which was supposed to last all day and end with a Passover meal — in spite of the fact that he himself had been wounded, and according to one witness, “had lost two fingers.”

One was reported killed and three wounded in the shooting, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Saturday marked the final night of Passover.

