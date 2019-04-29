Jack Coan Predicted To Start Fall Camp As QB1 For Wisconsin Ahead Of Graham Mertz

Jack Coan is expected to be the quarterback to get the first-team reps when fall camp starts for the Wisconsin Badgers.

According to Bucky’s 5th Quarter, Jack Coan is head of Graham Mertz when it comes to the site’s QB depth chart prediction.

Fans aren’t going to like this at all. Again, I have nothing against Coan. If he goes out there and balls out, I have no problem with him playing. (RELATED: Graham Mertz Leads Only Touchdown Drive During Wisconsin Practice, Addresses The Media Afterwards)

The issue is the fact fans are fully expecting Mertz to emerge as the man to win the job. It’s something we’ve all bought into, and it wasn’t tough for us to get there.

He’s the most-recruited player at his position in school history.

People want to pretend like I’m out here hyping up Mertz and turning a blind eye to Coan. Nothing could be further from the truth. I want the best man to win the job.

If that’s Coan week one against South Florida, then so be it. I can live with that decision from Paul Chryst, but I think we all know it’s only a matter of time before the freshman phenom takes over.

All that matters to me is that we win. I don’t care how we get the job done. I just care that it gets done. I’m not going to lose sleep if Coan takes the first snaps of fall camp. I won’t lose a second.

I can wait for Mertz to develop if he needs a little extra time. Most people would never admit to being this unbiased and rational a passionate so important to them.

Props to me. College football fans could learn a thing or two from my leadership.