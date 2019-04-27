Jack Coan Leads Three Touchdown Drives In Final Wisconsin Spring Practice, Graham Mertz Throws Interception

Spring football practice is over for the Wisconsin Badgers, and quarterback Jack Coan apparently dominated the final one Friday.

According to Bucky’s 5th Quarter, the junior passer led three touchdown drives. As far as practices open to the media, this is the first one a quarterback other than Graham Mertz has led multiple touchdown drives. The highly-touted freshman phenom threw an interception and had at least one nice long ball in the final practice.

Well, this sure does muddy up the waters heading into months of summer workouts as we prepare for camp in August. (RELATED: Graham Mertz Leads Only Touchdown Drive During Wisconsin Practice, Addresses The Media Afterwards)

Many of you probably think I’m not happy to see Coan absolutely ball out in the final spring practice as Mertz is really only noted for one good pass and an interception.

You couldn’t be more wrong if that’s what you believe. Do I want to see Mertz starting? Absolutely, but I’m not going to cheer against the junior passer from playing well. A rising tide raises all ships, and I’d rather have two great quarterbacks on the roster than one.

If Coan is going to play at a high level, then it only helps the team all the way around. I still think the young freshman star will be the guy, but if it takes some time, then I can live with that decision from Chryst if it’s for the best of the team. (RELATED: Paul Chryst Won’t Give Any Clues To Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Starting Quarterback)

Now, we’ve got a few months to kill before we get into the real meat of August camp. It’ll be here before we know it, and I can’t wait.

The 2019 season is going to be a fun one, and I see big things on the horizon. Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen this year. I can just feel the electricity in the air.