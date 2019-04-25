The Royal Baby Could Hold Dual Citizenship, Making It The First American In Line For The Throne
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal baby is due sometime in the next couple of weeks.
Since Markle is an American, Baby Sussex will be the first Anglo-American baby born into the British royal family, according to a Page Six report published Thursday. Markle reportedly has been thinking about applying for dual citizenship.
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
“It’s quite possible the child will have a lot of American influence,” royal commentator Hugo Vickers said. “The royal family is not totally unused to that kind of thing. Children have been born with Greek mothers or German mothers in the past, obviously, but Meghan is the first American mother so close in the royal family.”
The baby will be seventh in line to the throne and will unlikely ever become king or queen. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle Will Only Take A 3 Month Maternity Leave)
This isn’t the only royal family tradition Markle is reportedly shaking up. As previously reported, Markle does not plan to pose for a photo immediately following the baby’s birth. Palace officials are reportedly concerned that Markle and Prince Harry may announce the baby on their Instagram account.
“If things are wrong and there is a lack of justice, and there is an inequality, then someone needs to say something.” On #IWD2019, The Duchess of Sussex joined female thought-leaders and activists for a discussion panel convened by The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust – to discuss areas of concern for women globally. Her Royal Highness has become Vice-President of The QCT and, in her new role, will focus on supporting woman and girls. The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust – of which The Queen is Patron and The Duke of Sussex is President – exists to champion, fund and connect young leaders around the world. #IWD2019
Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, claims that many people are welcoming of changing royal traditions.
“Our royal family, like all the other European royal families, are no longer marrying within royal families, so this is inevitable, and many would say a good thing,” he said.