The Royal Baby Could Hold Dual Citizenship, Making It The First American In Line For The Throne

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal baby is due sometime in the next couple of weeks.

Since Markle is an American, Baby Sussex will be the first Anglo-American baby born into the British royal family, according to a Page Six report published Thursday. Markle reportedly has been thinking about applying for dual citizenship.

“It’s quite possible the child will have a lot of American influence,” royal commentator Hugo Vickers said. “The royal family is not totally unused to that kind of thing. Children have been born with Greek mothers or German mothers in the past, obviously, but Meghan is the first American mother so close in the royal family.”

The baby will be seventh in line to the throne and will unlikely ever become king or queen. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle Will Only Take A 3 Month Maternity Leave)

This isn’t the only royal family tradition Markle is reportedly shaking up. As previously reported, Markle does not plan to pose for a photo immediately following the baby’s birth. Palace officials are reportedly concerned that Markle and Prince Harry may announce the baby on their Instagram account.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, claims that many people are welcoming of changing royal traditions.

“Our royal family, like all the other European royal families, are no longer marrying within royal families, so this is inevitable, and many would say a good thing,” he said.