Watch The Latest Trailer For The New Netflix Series ‘The Society’

Netflix dropped a another look at its new series “The Society” on Monday.

The plot of the film, according to IMDb, is "A group of teenagers struggles to survive after they're mysteriously transported to a replica of their wealthy town with no trace of their parents."

Judging from the latest trailer, it’s going to be a dark ride throughout the entire series. A bunch of kids with no oversight, weapons, no authority and have to run a society by themselves.

Give the video from Netflix a watch below.

As I’ve said before, I am intrigued by this concept. Everybody knows kids are idiots. I was a teenager once, and I regularly made awful decisions.

Now, imagine I had no oversight, society was in ruins and I had to run the show. Does anybody think that’d end well?

The entire concept is fascinating to me. My guess is it’s going to head down the “Lord of the Flies” path sooner than later.

We won’t have to wait long to find out because it comes out May 10, and you all know I’ll be watching. Once again, it looks like Netflix has another big hit on its hands.

Kings stay kings, and there’s no better way to describe Netflix’s content these days.