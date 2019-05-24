Harvey Weinstein Accusers Reach $44 Million Settlement In Sexual Misconduct Case

Disgraced Hollywood filmmaker Harvey Weinstein’s accusers have reached a tentative $44 million settlement over sexual misconduct allegations, according to multiple reports.

Roughly $30 million will be allocated for plaintiffs, which includes former Weinstein Co. employees. The other $14 million will go toward legal fees for Weinstein’s associates, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy last year. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: NJ Township Re-Opens Sexual Assault Investigation On Democrat Mega-Donor Tied To Hillary And John Podesta)

Weinstein attorney Adam Harris told a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware Thursday that Weinstein and his former studio had reached an agreement “in principle,” although the deal has yet to be finalized.

“We now have an economic agreement in principle that is supported by the plaintiffs, the AG’s office, the defendants and all the insurers,” Harris said according to ABC.

The movie mogul suffered a swift fall from grace after more than 80 women accused him of sexual misconduct. Weinstein was charged in New York last year with rape, criminal sex act and sexual abuse and misconduct in situations involving at least two women. (RELATED: Harvard Strips Weinstein Of Award For His ‘Contributions’ To Black Culture)

Weinstein was later released on $1 million bail and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

A video surfaced last year of Weinstein making sexual advances toward Melissa Thompson — one of his accusers — hours before she alleges he raped her in 2011. In the video, Weinstein can be heard making several lewd comments to the alleged victim, who says that felt she had to “enter flight or fight mode.”

Follow William Davis on Twitter