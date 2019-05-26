Legendary Packers QB Bart Starr Dies At 85

William Davis | Contributor

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr passed away Sunday at the age of 85.

Starr’s death was announced by the Packers organization on Twitter Sunday morning.


A Montgomery, Alabama native, Starr played his college football at the University of Alabama from 1952-1955, shortly before the arrival of legendary head coach Bear Bryant. (RELATED: NFL Legend Bart Starr Still Suffers From Injuries Sustained During Brutal College Beating)

After his career with the Crimson Tide, Starr was drafted in the 17th round of the 1956 NFL draft by Green Bay. Starr went on to significantly overachieve relative to his draft position, winning five championships under legendary head coach Vince Lombardi. Those championships included the first two Super Bowls, where Starr won the game’s MVP both times.

Starr’s five championships were the most ever for any NFL quarterback until this February, when New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took home his sixth ring.

Starr was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1977, and is arguably the greatest quarterback of his era.

May he rest in peace.

