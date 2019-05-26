De Blasio Predicts Impeachment For Trump

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted Sunday that President Donald Trump will be impeached.

De Blasio, who is also running for the Democratic presidential nomination, also hopes Trump will be around in 2020 so the two can face off in a presidential election.

The mayor believes he’s a thorn in the side of the president and is able to “get under his skin,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union.” (RELATED: Bill De Blasio Enters Race For The White House)

Asked about Trump’s political future, given the resolve of the Democratic-controlled House to pursue further investigations agains the president, de Blasio insisted, “They will eventually lead to impeachment.”

Democrats are still going after the president’s tax records but the party leadership is divided over whether to pursue full impeachment against Trump. Last week House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued with her colleagues about moving forward with impeachment proceedings when there are other options available. Pelosi has repeatedly said that she is not interested in impeaching Trump and doesn’t think the exercise would be successful anyway.

Despite his popularity among Democrats being in the basement, the mayor said it’s too early to obsess about poll numbers because voters need to get to know him. Asked if that might not be an issue because of his “likability problem,” de Blasio again said he can’t allow that to consume his candidacy.

“If I believed the polls … I might have well stayed home,” de Blasio said about municipal successes. (RELATED: Eric Trump Squares Off With Bill De Blasio: ‘Our Great City Has Gone To Sh*t Under Your Leadership)

Trump tweeted that voters are not just uncomfortable with the mayor but that New York City considers him “the worst mayor in the history of New York City …”