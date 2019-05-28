CNN’s Acosta: ‘Neutrality For The Sake Of Neutrality’ Doesn’t Work In The Trump Era

Jim Acosta argues in his new book that “neutrality” doesn’t work for reporters in the age of Trump.

Excerpts of Acosta’s upcoming book, “Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America,” was published in The Guardian over the weekend.

He admits to “grandstanding” and “showboating” in the book, while adding that he “opts for the bait” when given the opportunity to question President Donald Trump.

“Neutrality for the sake of neutrality doesn’t really serve us in the age of Trump,” he writes in the book, scheduled for release next month.

Former CNN reporter Dylan Byers weighed in on Acosta’s comments saying, “There are a lot of really, really hardworking journalists at CNN who strive to be fair, impartial, responsible journalists and I’m guessing some of them aren’t crazy about this from Acosta.”

There are a lot of really, really hardworking journalists at CNN who strive to be fair, impartial, responsible journalists and I’m guessing some of them aren’t crazy about this from @Acosta >> https://t.co/DaLNgI4whg — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 28, 2019



Acosta and the Trump administration have had a tenuous relationship since Trump took office. Their relationship hit rock bottom in November, when Acosta got into a heated confrontation with the president during a press conference the day after the midterms.

He refused to give up the microphone when a White House intern tried taking it from him after he continued questioning the president, despite having moved on to another reporter. The debacle escalated later that night when the White House opted to revoke Acosta’s press credentials in response to the “incident.” (RELATED: CNN Sues The White House Over Jim Acosta’s Revoked Press Credentials)

Judge Timothy J. Kelly issued an injunction saying that Acosta was not afforded due process, after which his credentials were reinstated.

Follow Mike on Twitter