Report: Kit Harrington Checks Into Rehab For Stress And Alcohol

Kit Harrington reportedly checked himself into a rehab facility for stress and alcohol ahead of the conclusion of his the hit HBO series finale on “Game of Thrones.”

Multiple sources with knowledge about the 32-year-old actor told Page Six on Tuesday, the end of the show’s eight-year run reportedly “really hit him hard.” (RELATED: Kit Harington: There is Sexism In Hollywood Against Men)

“He [Harrington] realized ‘this is it — this is the end,'” a friend shared. “He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol.” (RELATED: Jon Snow’s Real Name Has Been Revealed)

“His wife Rose [Leslie] is being extremely supportive,” the friend added. “Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

According to the report:

The British actor has been undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility, which costs over $120,000 a month.

Harrington, who is probably best known for his role as Jon Snow, reportedly checked into the luxury facility in Connecticut called Privé-Swiss several weeks ago ahead of the show’s finale on May 19.

The actor broke down in tears when he learned his character on the show would in the end kill his love Daenerys Targaryen.

Later on “The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon,” he opened up about that very emotional moment.

“I was very shocked and surprised at certain events and then I blubbed my eyes out,” Harrington explained. “I cried.”

In an earlier interview with Esquire magazine, the “GOT” star shared that he had a “breakdown” after the filming of his last scenes.

“My final day of shooting, I felt fine … I felt fine … I felt fine … then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit …Then they called ‘wrap’ and I just f—g broke down,” Harrington said. “It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again.”

“But the weirdest bit was when we came off set and they started taking the costume off and it felt like being skinned … It felt like they were unceremoniously for the last time ripping off this character,” he added.