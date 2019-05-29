SEC Will Start The Football Season With The Same Coaches For The First Time Since 2006

The SEC will start the football season with the same head coaches for the first time in over a decade.

According to Brett McMurphy, there was no turnover in the head coaching ranks for the first time since 2006.

This fall marks 1st time every SEC coach returns from previous season since 2006. SEC coaches back in 2006: Rich Brooks, Sylvester Croom, Phil Fulmer, Bobby Johnson, Urban Meyer, Les Miles, Houston Nutt, Ed Orgeron, Mark Richt, Mike Shula, Steve Spurrier, Tommy Tuberville — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 28, 2019

This is a mind-boggling snap, and it’s a great reminder of how delusional some fanbases are in the SEC. Remember when Gene Chizik won a national title at Auburn and then got fired a couple seasons later?

I do, and that might be an all-time great SEC firing moment. Every fanbase believes they’re Alabama. In reality, none of them are Alabama and they cycle through coaches like the next Nick Saban is right around the corner. (RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa Says He Hasn’t ‘Had Any Talks’ About Going To The NFL)

Seriously, ever since Nick Saban showed up in Tuscaloosa, it’s been a never-ending slaughterhouse for coaches who are just waiting to get canned.

You could make an actual argument the six-time national championship winning coach kind of ruined the coaches in the conference because expectations are absurdly high.

Why would you want to coach in the SEC if you’re just going to get steamrolled out a job eventually by Saban?

What are the odds they can go another year with the same coaches starting the season? I put that number right around zero. No shot in hell the SEC can resist the urge to fire coaches two years in a row. It’s just not going to happen.

Shoutout to Alabama and Saban for reshaping the conference and making millions of people delusional about what their schools are capable of.

