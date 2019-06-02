CNN Poll Shows Support For Trump’s Impeachment Among Democrats Jumps

The support for President Donald Trump’s impeachment is growing among Democrats, according to a CNN poll released Sunday.

April’s poll found 69% of Democrats favored impeachment, and a month later, 76% of Democrats support the measure, CNN reported. It also showed 75% of Democratic respondents believe the investigations into Trump are justified, while 74% of Republican respondents believe they are not.

The poll showed 41% of Americans are in favor of Trump’s impeachment, which is an increase of 4% from the poll CNN released in April. There are still 54% of Americans who don’t think Trump should be impeached, with 5% having no opinion on the issue. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Warns On Impeachment: If You Take This Kill Shot, Democrats, You Better Not Miss)

Special counsel Robert Mueller delivered his public speech Wednesday about the two-year investigation into Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. The report couldn’t conclusively say whether or not Trump had obstructed justice.

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

Trump’s approval rating is the same as April’s poll even though there has been a 4% increase in favor of impeachment, according to the survey. May’s poll showed 43% of Americans approve of how Trump is handling the presidency and 52% disapprove, with 5% having no opinion.

Forty percent of Americans said Democrats in Congress are doing too much in their investigations into Trump and 53% think Trump should be doing more to help the Democrats investigating him. Meanwhile, 67% of Americans said Mueller should testify before Congress, the CNN poll found.

“And the report is my testimony,” Mueller said in his public speech. “I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.”

The poll was distributed by an independent research company and given to 1,006 adults across the nation. There is a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points for the May 28-31 poll.

