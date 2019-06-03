‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Disappoints With $49 Million Debut, ‘Rocketman’ Gets $25 Million

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” didn’t put up the box office numbers expected from the film this past weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the monster film earned $49 million during its debut weekend. It was initially slated to make at least $50 million. (RELATED: ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Expected To Have $50 Million Opening Weekend, ‘Rocketman’ Could Hit $25 Million)

While the new “Godzilla” might have disappointed, “Rocketman” didn’t at all. The film about Elton John’s rise to fame bagged $25 million, which was right around what was expected from the movie.

I’m honestly a little surprised “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” didn’t put up more impressive numbers over the past few days.

This is a super slow time in sports. You only have the NBA finals and the Stanley Cup Final going on, and both are played in primetime.

There’s no football at all, which means there should be more than enough time for moviegoers to hit up “Godzilla.” Apparently, that wasn’t the case at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@godzillamovie) on May 30, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

Plus, superhero films and movies of that nature have been crushing it over the past few years. Seems a bit odd “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” couldn’t keep the momentum up.

Scoring $49 million isn’t terrible at all, but it’s just not what was expected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@godzillamovie) on Apr 9, 2019 at 10:59am PDT

Sound off in the comments if you saw either of these two movies. Both looked great, and I’ll eventually see both of them.

I’m curious to hear your thoughts. We’ll have to see how they do next weekend.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter