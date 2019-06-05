The ‘Donut Desperado’ Strikes Again

A man allegedly live-streamed himself stealing a donut from Dunkin’ Donuts Tuesday.

The incident took place at one of the coffee chain’s locations on George’s Road in South Brunswick, New Jersey, according to My Central Jersey.

Police in South Brunswick have dubbed him the “Donut Desperado.” Apparently, this is a recurring theme because this is the second incident where he has been accused of stealing a pastry, though it is unclear whether both instances involve the same thief. (RELATED: Ben Affleck Drinks Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Every Single Day)

The police department sent out a tweet that showed footage from a security camera inside another Dunkin’ Donuts location on June 1, 2019. The video shows the man hopping up on the counter, jumping over it, and taking a donut off of the shelf. All of this happened while the suspect danced to music and recorded himself from his phone. The alleged culprit then left with paying and exited the building. (RELATED: Dunkin Exec Reportedly Critiques Starbucks For Being Too Political – ‘Just Be Happy’)

Wanted – Donut Desperado

On June 1st at 8:28pm this actor jumped the counter at @dunkindonuts on George’s Rd took a donut while live streaming. This is 2nd incident. Any info call 732-329-4646. pic.twitter.com/fyFOftvPRt — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) June 4, 2019



According to police, the latest incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the police at 732-329-4646.

