Melania Strikes Perfect Look In Black-Coat-And-Dress Combo At Normandy 75th Anniversary D-Day Commemoration

First lady Melania Trump absolutely nailed the perfect look Thursday when she showed up wearing a gorgeous black-coat-and-dress combo at the Normandy 75th Anniversary D-Day commemoration.

The first lady looked just as classic as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up coat that she paired with a black dress as she joined President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, as they participated in the French-USA Commemoration marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, black sunglasses and black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

At one point during the event, the Trumps and Macrons watched the French elite acrobatic flying team “Patrouille de France” (PAF) do a flyover after the ceremony.

  1. Per a White House pool report seven flyovers consisted of the following:
  2. Four French Republic Rafael fighters
  3. One U.S. C-130J aircraft
  4. Twelve U.S. C-47s and two P-51s
  5. Eight U.S. C-130Js
  6. Four U.S. F-15 aircrafts in a missing man formation
  7. Nine French Republic Air demonstration team aircrafts with red, white, and blue condensation trails
  8. Nine French Republic Air demonstration team aircrafts in a missing-man formation, also with red, white and blue condensation trails
It was only the latest stop for POTUS and FLOTUS during their multiple-day trip which has involved numerous events in the United Kingdom.

Melania always looks just right no matter what the occasion. Most notably, she really shined when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous red floor-length gown for a dinner she and the president hosted in London for Charles, the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall at the Winfield House.

