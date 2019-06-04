Melania Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Red Floor-Length Gown At Dinner At Winfield House In London

Melania Trump absolutely stunned everyone when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping Givenchy red gown for a dinner at Winfield House in London Tuesday.

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the brilliant floor-length number with long cape sleeves as she joined President Donald Trump at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador, where the Trumps are staying while in London during their three-day visit to the United Kingdom. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the incredible look with loose hair and high heels. To say she looked perfect no matter what direction the dress was viewed from would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

POTUS and FLOTUS were hosting a dinner for Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall at the stunning mansion located at Regent’s Park.

It was just the first lady’s latest incredible look during the trip. Earlier in the day, she stepped out wearing a Celine vanilla coat dress at Downing Street for a Garden Party.

And on Monday, she absolutely turned heads when she showed up in a custom-made Dior crepe gown for an elegant State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II in honor of POTUS and FLOTUS visit.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.