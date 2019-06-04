Melania Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Red Floor-Length Gown At Dinner At Winfield House In London

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump absolutely stunned everyone when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping Givenchy red gown for a dinner at Winfield House in London Tuesday.

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the brilliant floor-length number with long cape sleeves as she joined President Donald Trump at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador, where the Trumps are staying while in London during their three-day visit to the United Kingdom. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the incredible look with loose hair and high heels. To say she looked perfect no matter what direction the dress was viewed from would be a serious understatement.  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

POTUS and FLOTUS were hosting a dinner for Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall at the stunning mansion located at Regent’s Park.

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

It was just the first lady’s latest incredible look during the trip. Earlier in the day, she stepped out wearing a Celine vanilla coat dress at Downing Street for a Garden Party.

Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS – RC14DC5E7420

Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

And on Monday, she absolutely turned heads when she showed up in a custom-made Dior crepe gown for an elegant State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II in honor of POTUS and FLOTUS visit.

(Photo credit: VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP/Getty Images)

PHOTO:JEFF GILBERT/Royal Rota.

PHOTO: JEFF GILBERT/Royal Rota.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

Tags : donald trump ivanka trump london melania trump
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller