Tucker Complimented Warren While Pulling In More Viewers Than Her Town Hall

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show had a larger audience than 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s town hall on MSNBC at the same time Wednesday night.

Carlson praised Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s economic plan during the opening segment of “Tucker Clarson Tonight.”

Carlson’s show had an audience of 2,731,000 people with 470,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research. Simultaneously, 1,967,000 people tuned into Warren’s town hall, which was moderated by Chris Hayes. 310,000 people in the key demo were watching the presidential candidate.

Carlson praised Warren’s “Plan for Economic Patriotism,” which she released earlier on Wednesday. The plan is meant to refocus trade policies and tax codes to help American workers instead of major businesses. (RELATED: Carlson And Patel: Every American Should Pause To Read What Elizabeth Warren Has To Say About Economic Patriotism)

“She says the U.S. government should buy American products when it can, and of course, it should. She says we need more workplace apprenticeship programs because four-year college isn’t right for everyone,” Carlson began. “Well, that’s true.”

“There isn’t a caucus that represents where most Americans actually are: nationalist on economics, fairly traditional on the social issues,” he continued. (RELATED: The Beginning Of Tucker Carlson)

Despite failing to beat Carlson, Warren’s town hall did have a good night compared to other presidential town halls so far this election cycle. Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and California Sen. Kamala Harris, twice, are the only other candidates to have eclipsed 1.9 million viewers with Sanders’ town hall coming on Fox News and Harris’ on CNN and MSNBC.

The Massachusetts Sen. announced last month that she declined to participate in a Fox News town hall, calling the network “hate-for-profit racket.”

