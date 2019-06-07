Don Lemon Blames Current ‘Level Of Toxicity’ For Harassment After Being Called A ‘F*ggot’

CNN anchor Don Lemon said the Trump Era’s “level of toxicity” led him to be on the receiving end of a homophobic slur during FT Future of News Summit on Thursday.

“I was doing a shoot in the park the other day, and someone said, ‘We built this country. I can’t wait for CNN to fire your black a**, you f*ggot,'” the anchor recalled.

Lemon mentioned that he often receives threatening calls from a Trump supporter and fears for his privacy, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m black and gay on cable television in primetime — a unicorn — and I’m a target of the right, a target of white extremists, neo-Nazis and of the president,” Lemon said. He went on to say that Trump’s attacks “take a toll” on him, his “privacy and safety and security” and the security of his family.

Trump has been very critical of Lemon in recent years. In 2017, Trump tweeted, “Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day — Wrong! Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the ‘dumbest man on television!’ Bad Reporting.”

And again in 2018, the president reiterated his disdain for the liberal anchor by saying, “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Lemon did cast speculation on whether he would continue to work for CNN during the summit: “I don’t know if it’s worth this level of toxicity. I’m 10 years older than when he rode down the escalator in July 2015.”

“I absolutely love what I do. … But I wonder how long I want to do this particular job in the way that I do it.” Lemon added. “Everything catches up with you. I don’t know if I can deal with this level of toxicity for so long.”

Last year, Lemon accused “white men” of being the biggest terror threat to the United States and later doubled down on his statement.

Lemon has a history of using what many could consider “toxic” language to insult Trump. In January of 2018 Lemon said, “The President of the United States is racist.”

