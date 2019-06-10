Mexico’s Equivalent Of Speaker Of The House Knocks Trump, Says Mexico Can’t Stop Migrant Flow

Mexico’s equivalent of the speaker of the House mocked President Donald Trump on Monday and said that the country won’t be able to stop the flood of immigrants from Central America.

Porfirio Munoz Ledo said in an interview that the U.S.’s territory is large enough to hold triple its current population and can accommodate another century of immigration.

Munoz Ledo, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, the Mexican legislature’s lower chamber, said Trump’s tough talk on immigration was “electoral bravado.”

Trump had threatened to slap tariffs 5% tariff on all Mexican goods “until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP.” (RELATED: Mexican Official Leading Tariff Negotiations Compared Trump To Hitler)

The president backed off his threat on condition that Mexico agree to better enforce its own southern border.

Mexico will try very hard, and if they do that, this will be a very successful agreement for both the United States and Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Munoz Ledo said Monday that he didn’t think Mexico was capable of stopping the flow of migrants from Central America. and said that Mexico should commit to protecting immigration as a human right.

He added that the pressure on Mexico from the U.S. would lessen after Trump was out of office.

