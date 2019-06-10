UTEP QB Kai Locksley Arrested In Texas, Charged With Allegedly Making Terroristic Threats

University of Texas, El Paso, quarterback Kai Locksley sounds like he might be in a bit of trouble after being arrested in the city Saturday.

According to ABC, he was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces), unlawful carrying of a weapon and making terroristic threats. He was cut loose on a $2,900 bond. ABC also reported it’s not known at this time what he allegedly to did get hit with the terroristic threats charges. (RELATED: Former Florida Football Star Tony Joiner Charged With 2nd-Degree Murder Over Wife’s Death)

He has since been suspended from the team as the situation plays out.

I think I can speak for just about every college football coach in the country when I say you don’t want your starting passer arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats.

Whenever you’re looking at your big board of qualities you want in a start, allegedly carrying illegal weapons, making threats and having drugs rarely make the list.

If I were a betting man (I am), I wouldn’t be betting on a lot of money on Locksley starting Week 1. Of course, that doesn’t mean he’s guilty. We all know the innocent-until-proven-guilty standard, but a college team doesn’t need a conviction to suspend somebody.

Coaches can pretty much act like dictators.

Best of luck Locksley. UTEP might want to find him some outstanding lawyers or look for a new quarterback.

