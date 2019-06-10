Wendy Williams Breaks Down Over Estranged Husband In Emotional Video

Reality star Wendy Williams became emotional after being asked about the status of her estranged husband.

A TMZ photographer caught up with Williams as she was leaving a restaurant in New York City in a video published Monday. The photographer asked Williams how she and her family were doing.

“Young Kevin and I are fine,” Williams said in the video. “Big [Kevin], God speed. Sometimes in life stuff happens and it’s OK. I still got a very full life that I really adore. Please don’t make me cry.”

Despite trying to hold herself together, Williams began to cry as she described what was going on in her life. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Releases Public Service Announcement Regarding Addiction Hotline Amid Personal Struggle)

“I didn’t plan on this but it is what it is … I have a very full life,” she continued with tears falling down her face. “Thank you for watching. I would ask you to respect our privacy, but please, I don’t respect people’s privacy that’s why I do [the segment] ‘Hot Topics’ … all three of us are doing fine.”

Even though Williams has no plans to reconcile with her estranged husband, she stated that they will still be together as a family.

“[My son] Kevin’s gotta graduate from college. He’s going into his sophomore year,” Williams explained. “He’s going to get married … Everyone’s gotta grow up.”