Khloé Kardashian Denies Rumors That Tristan Thompson Cheated On His Pregnant Ex With Her

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian spoke her “truth” in an attempt to set people straight about the allegation that ex Tristan Thompson cheated on his ex with Kardashian.

Rumor has it that Kardashian, 34, and now-ex Thompson, 28, began their relationship while the Cleveland Cavaliers player was still dating his pregnant ex, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

“I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this..but I need to say my truth,” Kardashian shared on her Instagram stories Tuesday. “Take it as you will.”

“He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point,” she added. “His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.” (RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Sticking With Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson)

Thompson and Kardashian were reportedly set up on a blind date, and it wasn’t until later that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star realized Thompson was expecting a child with his ex Jordon Craig.

Kardashian finished off her statement with an apology.

“I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this!” she wrote.