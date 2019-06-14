REPORT: Klay Thompson’s Agent Confirms Torn ACL

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL Thursday night during the Warriors game six loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Thompson’s agent confirmed the news Friday morning, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Win The NBA Championship After Beating The Warriors In Game Six)

Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2019



After Thompson went down in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game, fans immediately feared the worst, and for legitimate reason. It was an ugly looking injury, and now it appears the initial diagnoses of a torn ACL has been confirmed. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Out For NBA Finals Game Three)

Klay Thompson really torn his ACL, came back to knock down two free throws and starting running and jumping around. That man has HEART. pic.twitter.com/WJKrBdC2oR — ProCity Hoops™ (@ProCityHoops) June 14, 2019

It was a devastating Finals series for the Warriors. Both Thompson and Kevin Durant will likely be unable to play until at least next Spring. To complicate matters even further, both Durant and Thompson are set to enter free agency.

They still will both likely get max contracts, but the oxygen has definitely been taken out of what was a highly-anticipated free agency season.

