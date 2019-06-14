Klay Thompson’s Father Says His Son Will Return To Golden State

Klay Thompson appears to have his mind made up about where he will play next season before his pending free agency, according to his father Mychal Thompson.

In a conversation with San Francisco Chronicle reporter Connor Letourneau, Thompson’s father, Mychal, shared the Golden State Warrior shooting guard’s mindset heading into the offseason. (RELATED: Report: Klay Thompson’s Agent Confirms Torn ACL)

Klay Thompson’s father Mychal says there’s “no question” he will re-sign with Warriors this summer, per @Con_Chron pic.twitter.com/F97Z2WLDWc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2019

If this is indeed true, scratch Klay’s name off the list of stars that might find themselves on new teams entering the 2019-2020 NBA regular season. Thompson tore his ACL in last night’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals and will be forced to miss a large portion of next season.

Klay will probably still be fielding offers from other teams just to see what he could possibly get, but his father seemed adamant that his mind is already set on returning to the Warriors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson) on Jun 13, 2019 at 12:30pm PDT

Thompson’s father also teased a conversation he overheard between his son and teammate Kevin Durant. Klay’s father denied sharing the entire conversation but did say that he heard the two discussing “unfinished business” moving forward.

I can confirm the @WindhorstESPN report that the Warriors still expect to offer Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant full five-year maximum contracts despite their injuries. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 14, 2019

If the Warriors can re-sign both players, the dynasty may not truly be over. Thompson has always seemed to be a perfect fit alongside his splash brother Stephen Curry, and starting over with a rebuilding roster is not the right decision.

Get better, Klay. Those free throws you made after tearing your ACL were awesome.

