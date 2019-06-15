Detroit Lions Will Hold Joint Practices With The New England Patriots

The Detroit Lions will practice with the New England Patriots multiple times in early August.

According to an Instagram post from my team, the two squads will practice on the 5th through the 7th.

This is a great move from the Lions. The Patriots win Super Bowls, and they have Bill Belichick and Tom Brady running the show.

That’s the kind of team you want to be around as much as possible. Plus, the Lions are kind of like the mini-Patriots at this point. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Offensive Linemen Chug Beers During Tigers Game)

They’re run by a former Patriots scout, the head coach is the team’s former defensive coordinator and Detroit is doing everything they can to mimic the success that has brought Tom Brady and company six rings.

If you want to be the best, then you need to understand what makes certain teams elite. I’m not sure there’s a better way to do that than spending three days on the field with the Patriots.

It’ll also be pretty cool to see what Matthew Stafford and Brady do together. It’s not often you get two of the best players in the game on a field together to start slinging balls around for three days.

Let’s hope a little of that magic the Patriots have had over the past few years rubs off on my Lions as we head into the 2019 campaign.

We’ll take whatever help we can get to avoid the disaster that was the 2018 season.

