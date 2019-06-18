Fox News Digital Beats CNN.com For Fourth Straight Month

Fox News Digital once again topped CNN.com in multi-platform views for the month of May, making it the fourth straight month the former has beaten the latter in total views.

Fox News Digital has seen its traffic increase by 10% over the past year, and it had 1.6 billion views in the month of May. The Fox News mobile app also beat the CNN app for the sixth straight month. Fox News Digital also beat CNN.com in total minutes last month as well. (RELATED: Fox News Continues Its Rise In Digital)

Additionally, Fox News Digital surpassed 100 million unique viewers for the fifth consecutive month, beating out several media outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post, and NBC News, who all had less than 90 million unique visitors in the month of May. (RELATED: Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Continue To Plummet)

Fox News has consistently topped other major networks such as CNN and MSNBC in cable ratings, and now it appears that Fox News has overtaken them online as well.

Following the long-anticipated conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in March, Fox News easily beat the two other networks with an average nightly viewership of 2.5 million, compared to MSNBC and CNN, who had 2 million and 1 million viewers respectively.