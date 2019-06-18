Former Gym Teacher Charged With 36 Counts Of Sexual Imposition

A former Ohio gym teacher has been charged with 36 counts of gross sexual imposition after allegedly having sexual contact with 28 first grade girls.

John Hopkins, 25, was taken into custody by police Monday, according to a report published by WLWT.

“The 36 counts of gross sexual imposition relate to 28 different children,” Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said. All of these students again were female first graders at Clearcreek Elementary. The elements of gross sexual imposition are that on the specific dates in question and specific dates specifically identified in the indictment, Mr. Hopkins had sexual contact with a person who was under 13 years of age.

“https://twitter.com/FOX59/status/1140907001150693376

Hopkins was originally a substitute teacher at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate, and the 2018-2019 school year was his first permanent teaching job, according to prosecutors. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Her Stepfather In Her Teenage Years)

The victims were identified through video surveillance from December of 2018 after Hopkins was accused of having sexual contact with a first grader.

“Frankly, they loved him as a teacher because of the amount of affection he was showing them. What these kids didn’t realize, this was completely inappropriate and criminal,” Fornshell said. “One of the little girls was convinced, he had convinced her, that they were going to be married when she got older.”