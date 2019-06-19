Report: ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ Show Not Returning For Second Season On MTV

Lindsay Lohan’s return to TV is reportedly over after “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” gets canceled and won’t return for a second season on MTV.

Sources Wednesday told Page Six, that the 32-year-old actress’s reality show is done and that her Mykonos club in Greece has also closed. A rep for the “Parent Trap” star confirmed that “she is not doing another season” of the show. (RELATED: Here’s Why Lindsay Lohan’s Friends Are Begging Her To Return To The States)

The club first opened its doors in May 2018 and served as the site for the reality show that aired in January to decent ratings. It wasn’t long after the premiere, however, that ratings began to suffer and drop dramatically. (RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Posts A Slew Of Bikini Photos On Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 17, 2019 at 8:51am PST

“There was a renewal idea that producers hoped would perk it up for a second season,” one source close to the production explained. “It would be turned into a show about Lindsay and [her mother] Dina and [sister] Ali, [but] that wasn’t going to happen.”

The source also shared that the show didn’t have “enough drama.”

“They wanted ‘breakdowns.’ That’s not where [Lohan] is at with her life anymore,” the insider explained. “Their personal business doesn’t need to be aired on television; it’s already in the papers anyway.”

Attempts by the outlet to reach the club came up empty after sources told the Post that the place was closed.

“The locals said it was a waste [of time to go],” one person shared.

Another person shared, “A friend had reservations this week, and the club just called and said that they will not be opening this season.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 11, 2019 at 1:37pm PST

“They advertised being open for [the] summer season, specifically late May. We drove past and it’s literally [deserted] . . . The Lohan sign is stripped off,” shared another person on social media.

The “Mean Girls” star has disputed claims that the club was closing in a since-deleted Instagram post, urging people to “chill out” and explaining that the the club was just moving, per the Daily Mail.

“I prefer my real life to be working with children and being with my family,” Lohan wrote. “The club is moving to other locations in the world, but not just the club, as I’ve stated on @wendyshow — so chill out Page Six.”