Wayne Newton Fires Shot At Burglars With Revolver

Las Vegas entertainment legend Wayne Newton told jurors Tuesday that he fired his revolver at burglars during a home break-in last year.

Newton testified during a trial for one of the burglars, saying that he was home in Las Vegas with his wife and teenager daughters when the break-in occurred. He fired a shot in the air hoping to scare them away, The Associate Press reported.

“My wife was in hysterics and crying. I decided to take one shot in the air,” the “Danke Schoen” crooner said. “That was the last time I saw them.”

Entertainer Wayne Newton tells a jury he fired a gunshot to scare away two burglars at his family’s home a year ago. https://t.co/y1EwsbK6gh — The Associated Press (@AP) June 19, 2019

Newton was testifying at the trial for Weslie Hosea Martin, one of the burglars accused of breaking into the singer’s home, as well as a neighboring home 10 days earlier. The second burglar has not yet been apprehended.

“She said, ‘Shoot em. Shoot em’ There they are. He almost hit me with the pipe iron,” Newton said his wife told him. The burglars reportedly attacked the Newton family’s dogs with a metal pipe and were treated later for broken teeth and other injuries.

Newton fired a five-shot revolver he said he carries with him, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: 4 Burglars Break Into Man’s Home — He Shoots Them All By Firing ‘Several’ Rounds)

The burglars, who managed to pry open a safe in Newton’s dressing room, escaped through some hedges after Newton fired his gun. One was arrested later after police tracked the sale of stolen items identified as Newton’s.

Newton was using a cane to get up and down from the witness stand, ABC reported, which he told prosecutors is necessary because he is recovering from back surgery. The singer has been performing in Las Vegas for 60 years.

Follow Whitney on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.