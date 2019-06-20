Granger Smith Opens Up About His 3-Year-Old Son’s Death
Granger Smith opened up about his son’s tragic accidental drowning in a heartbreaking video shared Wednesday to the couple’s Youtube channel.
Smith shared the news of his son’s passing June 6 on Instagram, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight. The couple thanked their friends and family for their support and praised their fans for donating more than $100,000 to Dell Children’s Hospital.
The “Backroad Song” singer detailed the circumstances behind River’s death:
“It was actually a night just like this and I was outside playing with London,” Smith recalled. “We were doing gymnastics in the yard and the boys were playing a water gun fight. I remember thinking, I was looking at London, as she was doing gymnastics and I thought… ‘Soak up this moment because it’s not going to last forever.’ Somewhere between 30 seconds and three minutes [later] Amber and I are inside our pool gate doing CPR on our son.”
View this post on Instagram
I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this. . . In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.
Smith went on to talk about how the family was coping and handling the loss of their young son. (RELATED: Granger Smith’s 3-Year-Old Son’s Cause Of Death Confirmed)
“We believe that … God gave us River for three years and that was his mission. I don’t believe that God takes anyone too soon,” Smith admitted.
“I’m not going to play around in my mind that there’s this fictitious timeline of River graduating from college or high school or playing football because I believe that he was put on this Earth for that exact amount of time,” the country singer added.
View this post on Instagram
We’ve been on quite the journey these past few weeks. I’ve been dark on social media, but I still have a full understanding of the responsibility placed upon me as a public figure. I can choose to snuff that influence, or instead use my platform (in relevancy big or small) towards what I believe is right. I believe I’m obligated on certain levels to include you guys in my current journey, as I’ve been involved either personally or musically in yours. – The finality and mortality brought on by death makes life feel fragile. It can weaken, terrify and separate those close to it. But it can also awaken us. It can remind us never to take a moment with those we love for granted. – In my house, we have united stronger and closer than we’ve ever been. We’ve cried. We’ve smiled. I’ve held my family tight. I’ve found strength from God and used that in the face of adversity so that my wife and children can rely on me. I’ve guarded my heart and my mind during weak moments and graciously accepted all of the encouragement and empathy from so many. I have realized that I will not slave over a search for answers, but instead for meaning. I will focus and then cultivate the light from a dark place, the good from the bad, God’s will from my own plans. I can rest assured knowing that River’s assignment on earth was always intended for 1116 days and not only did he live it to the fullest, but he lived it loved by so many, including a mother, father, sister and brother who held nothing back and have no regrets on how much he felt that love. We should all be so blessed to be able to live like Riv. – Amber and I want you to hear it from us and not just read it, so we made this little video for you to watch. (Link in bio)Thank you for all the love, prayers and support. We feel it!
Smith ended the video by encouraging others to live the way River lived life.
“This is not a sad video,” Smith said. “This is something [that] we want to make you smile with. When I think of Riv, I want you to smile. From now on. Live like Riv. Love you guys.”