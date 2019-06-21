Rick Pitino Reportedly Wants To Return To The NBA

Legendary college basketball coach Rick Pitino reportedly wants to go back to the NBA.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the former Louisville coach “wants to return to a full-time pursuit of a job in the NBA.” (RELATED: Louisville Fires Basketball Coach Rick Pitino)

That could include a role as a coach, player personnel or an advisory role.

Well, I think we all know Rick Pitino won’t be returning to the college game anytime soon after he was canned by Louisville after alleged recruiting violations.

He already has NBA experience, and you don’t have to worry about violations involving players. Now, that’s not to say the NBA would take him with open arms, but college is off the table.

If he’s not returning to Greece, then the NBA is really the only option on the table.

There’s no question Rick Pitino is a hell of a great coach. He was dominant at the college level, and he knows his Xs and Os as well as anybody to ever participate in basketball.

Are there some issues to be concerned about with him? Sure. He didn’t get fired from Louisville for allegdly being too friendly with people.

However, the NBA is all about winning and making money. Nothing else matters, and that could be the prefect kind of situation for Pitino.