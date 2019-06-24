California Gov Gavin Newsom Says ‘Hyper-Masculinity’ Will Cause Republicans To Become A ‘Third-Party’ In 10 To 15 Years

Republicans will become a “third-party” in 10 to 15 years because of their “hyper-masculinity” and “xenophobia,” said Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom Sunday on “Axios on HBO.”

Newsom has been critical of President Donald Trump and Republicans, and California has sued the Trump administration 50 times. This record has made Newsom important to the “Democratic resistance,” Axios noted.

California has developed legislation to combat the “anti-immigration agenda” from Washington, solidifying itself as a state working in opposition to Trump.

CA isn’t just leading the resistance, we’re the positive alternative. Proving it’s possible to build a thriving economy, eliminate debts, advance a clean energy future — all while embracing our diverse communities & standing up for our progressive values. pic.twitter.com/pYOLkt6aXS — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 21, 2019

Republicans were “walked off a cliff,” and unless brave Republicans start making “an argument for conservatism,” the party is “finished,” according to Newsom Sunday.

“And here’s the real story,” Newsom said. “The Republican Party was walked off a cliff. They’re third-party status…And they don’t even know what’s about to hit them. I honestly am empathetic toward what they are about to experience, which is a profound demise because of their own making, and until you have some courageous Republicans that stand up and actually make an argument for conservatism…they are finished.”

Newsom also said the most dangerous words in the English language are “man up” and “don’t be a sissy.” He called these phrases are “weak” and contribute to the “hyper-masculinity” to which Republicans are supposedly prone.

The California governor said he is able to truly understand these people because of his upbringing, noting that he has “deep respect for people in rural communities” in California that are typically Trump supporters. (RELATED: Trump Strips California Of $930 Million In High-Speed Rail Funding)

“I spent 50 years of my life in rural California in one of the reddest parts of the state,” Newsom said. “I have deep respect for people in rural communities, deep. I just don’t want them to be lied to. I actually care about them. I’m not using them as a pawn.”

“They’re not being respected. They’re being lied to. They’re not connected to any movement…you think Trump cares about them? He’s a sole practitioner,” he continued.

Trump has a mostly white male base, according to Newsom, and often uses racism to get his followers together. These white men were allegedly “sold a complete bill of bullshit…It’s just a yard of crap and it’s just damn sad.”

All of this has resulted in the Republican Party creating even more anxiety, which has left communities feeling unsafe, Newsom said.

The governor has called California the “positive alternative” to Trump, boasting that he governs “the most un-Trump state in America.” He has frequently clashed with Trump, even traveling to El Salvador in April to show that Trump’s views are not indicative of America.

