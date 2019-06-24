Nebraska Ranked Ahead Of Wisconsin By Athlon, Michigan And Ohio State Are In The Top 5

Athlon recently dropped their college football preseason rankings, and they’re a bit surprising.

The popular sports publication had Michigan at four and Ohio State at five. That’s a bit of a head scratcher considering the fact the Wolverines have never beaten OSU under Jim Harbaugh and Justin Fields is now under center for the Buckeyes.

I’ll honestly never understand why Michigan gets all the hype in the world, despite having not accomplished much on the field at all. It makes no sense, and it just sets up fans of the Wolverines for more disappointment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Jun 22, 2019 at 11:57am PDT

However, that’s only the start of the problems with Athlon’s rankings. They’ve got Nebraska locked in at 17 and Wisconsin at 19! Are you kidding me?

The Badgers at 19 is a slap in the face to everybody who knows anything about football. You’re out of your mind if you think we’re only going to be hovering around the 20 mark. That’s outrageously offensive to those of us with brains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jun 20, 2019 at 8:44am PDT

However, it’s only made that much worse by the fact Nebraska, who might have the softest fans in America, comes in two spots ahead of us. (RELATED: Nebraska‘s Football Team Releases Navy SEAL Training Video)

Let’s not forget, the Cornhuskers won a grand total of four games last season. Four! How the hell does winning four games in 2018 somehow make you a Big 10 contender in 2019?

The absurd love for Scott Frost’s squad is honestly a little embarrassing at this point.

I can’t wait for the season to get underway. There are people who honestly believe Nebraska is going to contend for the playoff. The playoff!

Remember, folks. Drugs are illegal. I apparently need to remind everybody of that because people must be using them a bunch to think the Cornhuskers will accomplish much of anything in 2019.