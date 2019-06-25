Joe Namath Says Tom Brady Is The Greatest Quarterback Ever

Joe Namath thinks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the greatest to ever do it.

“I would have to say the he’s the best at answering the challenge there ever was, yes, I’ve not seen anybody have that many big games and answer the challenge as well as he has,” the legendary Jets quarterback told Howard Stern on Monday. (RELATED: Tom Brady Practices With Suspended Teammate Josh Gordon)

Watch his full comments below.

Is @TomBrady the best-ever @NFL quarterback? @RealJoeNamath thinks so. “I’ve not seen anybody have that many big games and answer the challenge as well as he has,” he tells @HowardStern. pic.twitter.com/SmoIzrqp4p — Stern Show (@sternshow) June 24, 2019

It’s hard to disagree with Namath’s opinion on this one. Brady has six rings. Any quarterback who has six rings is always going to be in the conversation for the greatest of all time.

The only player at his positions with more titles is Bart Starr, who won two Super Bowls and five NFL championships before our current system.

Brady has also reportedly given up about $60 million in contract money to help the Patriots add talent around him. That’s the kind of sacrifice that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.

That’s the kind of sacrifice that really sets a man apart. Without that kind of sacrifice, there’s a high chance he wouldn’t have won six rings.

Putting the team ahead of himself has paid off huge for the Patriots, and it should serve as a template for other quarterbacks who want to be great leaders.

It’s going to be wild to see if Brady can push himself for another two or three seasons. He’ll be 42-years-old when the upcoming season starts. Could he play at 45?

Who knows, but it’ll be fun to find out. After all, I wouldn’t bet against him!