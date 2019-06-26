Brooklyn Comedy Club Apologizes For Surprise Louis C.K. Appearance

A Brooklyn Comedy club apologized Monday night for a surprise appearance by Louis C.K. at a festival over the weekend, even though he got a standing ovation.

"Regarding Louis CK's appearance at Brooklyn Bazaar the other night," a statement from Brooklyn Bazaar, where the three-day festival was held, starts on Facebook.

"We would like to state that this was a surprise appearance and that the venue had no prior knowledge that his [C.K.'s] performance would occur," it added. "By the time he was brought through the side entrance by promoters and put on stage, it was too late for our staff to stop it."

The statement continued, “Management felt stopping it may put our staff in danger because of the large crowd. This event was a rental of the space by outside promoters. Our Music Programming department and their affiliates had no hand in managing the booking of this event.”

The Brooklyn Bazaar statement went on to explain that the 51-year-old comedian was booked directly through the “Special Events department and not through them.”

“We would first like to apologize to our community and staff for what occurred, and we would also like to apologize to the Music Department because they have put a lot of effort into making Brooklyn Bazaar a safe space with diverse programming,” the statement went on. “We will make sure to be more clear when discussing our guidelines and policies with outside events and to vet these events more thoroughly in general in the future.”

Louis took the stage Sunday and was met with a rousing standing ovation and loud cheers from the audience members at the SkankFest Comedy Mayhem Festival in Brooklyn.

As previously reported, the former “Louie” star has made several attempts to make a comeback and return to stand-up after admitting that he exposed himself to several women and masturbated either in front of them or over the phone. He was more widely accused of such conduct in 2017, but some allegations seem to have come in years prior.