Jennifer Lopez Kicks Up Her Workout With The Help Of This NFL Team

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez definitely kicked-up their regular workout routine with the help of their “good buddy Jerry Jones” and the Dallas Cowboys.

“Thank you @dallascowboys & @cowboysfit for a great workout,” the 49-year-old singer captioned her post on Instagram Wednesday, along with a repost from beau Rodriguez and a great clip from their workout at The Star facility. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“Big thank you to my good buddy Jerry Jones and the @dallascowboys for treating us to an amazing workout,” the former New York Yankees slugger wrote. “We appreciate the hospitality and privilege of using your tremendous facility.”

Check it out! (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 26, 2019 at 5:59am PDT

In the clip, the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker talked about why she liked to workout on the same day as her shows. She was in Texas for several concerts.

“I like working out on show day,”Lopez explained. “Because it’s my work days and it opens up my body for the night-time so I don’t just go in there stiff.”

“And then when I don’t have a show, I don’t do anything,” she added. “I just rest.”(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Lopez and Rodriguez are just the latest celebs to make their way to Frisco, Texas and workout at The Star, and according to a report in 247sports.com. Others include the likes of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

Any week Shaq visits the Cowboys is a good week (via @SHAQ) pic.twitter.com/OvcrWM6Mjo — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) June 22, 2019

As previously reported, the “Second Act” star and A-Rod made headlines earlier this year with news that they were engaged after dating for the last couple of years.