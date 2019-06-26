R. Kelly Back In Court After Prosecutors Turn Over Alleged Sex Tape

R. Kelly appeared in court Wednesday in Chicago as prosecutors turned over more evidence against the disgraced singer.

Prosecutors turned over a tape that allegedly shows Kelly raping a 14-year-old girl, according to a report published by Page Six. The judge decided not to release the tape to the public.

The “Ignition” singer was originally charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse back in February. Kelly was accused of sexually abusing four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged abuse.

Kelly was hit with 11 new charges in May regarding an alleged incident from May of 2010. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges. (RELATED: R. Kelly Charged With 11 New Counts Of Sexual Abuse)

The majority of the alleged abuse done by Kelly occurred during the 1990’s. However, Illinois passed a law in 2017 that eliminated the statute of limitations on felony criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse crimes involving children.

Kelly’s lawyer plans to file a motion regarding the new statue of limitations rule.

This isn’t the only legal trouble Kelly has been facing. Kelly has also been sued by one of his alleged victims in civil court. The singer reportedly automatically lost the lawsuit because he didn’t respond to the papers.

A judge allowed for another hearing to be scheduled regarding the lawsuit.