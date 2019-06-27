Carolina Panthers Will Be Featured On The New Season Of ‘All Or Nothing’

The Carolina Panthers will be on the new season of “All or Nothing” on Amazon.

The hit Amazon show will chronicle the Panthers and their 2018 season in eight episodes, which will be released July 19. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Will Be Featured On The New Season Of ‘Hard Knocks‘ On HBO)

Watch a preview below.

.@AllorNothingTV is BACK and with your #Panthers Stream all episodes on @PrimeVideo starting July 19 pic.twitter.com/2Urcmpc598 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 26, 2019

This is exactly what football fans need this summer. “Hard Knocks” will begin in August on HBO as we follow the Oakland Raiders in camp, and now we’ll watch the Carolina Panthers and everything that happened last year.

Given how bad the Panthers were, it’s going to be a ton of fun. Star quarterback Cam Newton struggled mightily with a shoulder issue, and it looks like that is going to be prominently featured.

If that doesn’t get your heart beating, then I doubt you actually love football.

We need as much football content as possible in the summer. The months leading up to the season are the driest part of the year in sports.

There’s really nothing happening, and don’t even try to tell me we should just settle for baseball. Football is what it’s all about, and we won’t get any until camp gets underway.

Luckily, we have “Last Chance U,” “Hard Knocks” and “All or Nothing” to keep us going.

I can’t wait to see what we get July 19. It looks like it’s going to be an exciting series, especially as it covers Newton’s shoulder issue.