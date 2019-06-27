Mitch McConnell Pleads ‘Guilty’ To ‘Stopping The Liberal Agenda’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was encouraged by the criticism he received during Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate.

While both moderators and candidates cited McConnell for holding obstructionist stances toward Democratic policies, McConnell told reporters Thursday morning that he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Being criticized for stopping the liberal agenda and confirming conservative judges; I love it,” he said. “The things they’re criticizing me for I plead guilty to.”

Candidates were asked how they would work with McConnell if the Democrats win the White House and the Republicans retain control of the Senate. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren didn’t exactly answer the question but had this to say:

“We are a democracy, and the way that a democracy is supposed to work is the will of the people matters. We have to push from the outside and lead from the inside.” (RELATED: Steve Harvey Calls Mitch McConnell a ‘Hillbilly’ Over Reparations Comments)

McConnell became such a focus of attention that Google searches for the Kentucky Republican increased by 2000% during the second half of the debate.

The senate majority leader frequently lambastes Democratic policies and recently referred to the socialized health care program, Medicare for All, as “far-left” and “serious bad news.” (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Pans Democratic Talk Of Slave Reparations)

McConnell also agreed with another Democrat recently when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called him the “Grim Reaper” because he kills so many liberal bills.

“She’s got it right,” McConnell said. “For the first time in my memory, I agree with Nancy Pelosi. I am indeed the grim reaper when it comes to socialist agenda that they’ve been ginning up in the House.”

