Mitch McConnell Agrees With Pelosi’s ‘Grim Reaper’ Nickname

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have found some rare common ground over the latter’s nickname for the former.

After Pelosi referred to McConnell as the “grim reaper,” over the upper chamber’s legislative inaction, the majority leader took the jab in stride during an appearance Thursday night on Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle.”

“She’s got it right,” McConnell said. “For the first time in my memory, I agree with Nancy Pelosi. I am indeed the grim reaper when it comes to socialist agenda that they’ve been ginning up in the House.”

McConnell made it clear that as long as he was in charge of the Senate, Democrats’ “socialist” agenda would be dead on arrival. (RELATED: Will Nancy Pelosi Budge On Impeachment?)

“As long as I’m the majority leader of the Senate, none of that stuff is going anywhere,” he said.

WATCH:

Congress has been at a standstill since Democrats won control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterms, breaking up unified Republican control of the federal government. (RELATED: Democrats Who Just Flipped Red Seats Aren’t So Sure About Impeachment)

Democrats have passed several of their priorities through the House, such as the “Dream Act,” the “Equality Act,” and the “For The People Act,” which included several priorities such as automatic voter registration and increased voting rights for felons.

However, the Senate is not expected to take up any of these bills, which makes the House’s votes mostly symbolic. In recent months, the Senate has turned its focus to remaking the federal courts by confirming President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees.

The Senate has confirmed 100 judges to the federal bench since Trump became president, including the successful confirmations of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

