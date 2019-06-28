Editorial

Roger Goodell Finally Came Up With A Way To Make People Cheer Him

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell may have found a way to make people like him, at least temporarily.

Goodell announced Friday that all NFL employees would get the entire next week off in order to celebrate July 4th holiday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. According to Schefter, Goodell received his “loudest ovation” in years. (RELATED: Roger Goodell Says The NFL Is Focused On Helping Josh Gordon Return To Football)


Goodell is a historically unpopular commissioner. The man is always booed at the NFL Draft, and honestly the boos seem to get louder every year. (RELATED: Roger Goodell ‘Not Sure’ Preseason Games Are Meeting The League’s High Standards)

In fact, a Twitter poll conducted last year by sportswriter Peter King showed that 79% of the 29,045 poll respondents did not approve of the job Goodell had been doing. He’s an incredibly unpopular commissioner, and quite justifiably.

But, at least for one day Goodell will receive the praise and adoration he’s always wanted. At least from his employees.

 