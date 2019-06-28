Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2, Episode 2 ‘New Beginnings’ Behind The Scenes Video

An incredible “Yellowstone” behind the scenes video has been released.

WARNING: THERE ARE SOME MINOR SPOILERS BELOW. DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP YET.

In episode two of the new season, titled “New Beginnings,” Kayce finally cements himself as the leader of the ranch after fighting Rip, which stemmed from some issues with Walker. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2, Episode 2 Is Solid With ‘New Beginnings’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone TV Fans (@yellowstonetvfans) on Jun 20, 2019 at 8:41am PDT

“I mean, Walker is a piece of sh*t in my mind,” Cole Hauser, who plays Rip, opens the video by telling the audience. Hard to disagree with Hauser on that one!

Kevin Costner added about Kayce taking Rips role that “he needs to see if Kayce can do it! Kayce is not going to run the bunkhouse the rest of his life. So, Rip is going to have that position again.”

How did that go? Well, like I mentioned above, Kayce took Rip out in a fight, but there’s an argument to be made John’s loyal righthand man threw it. Watch the awesome inside look below.

Rip vs. Walker. Rip vs. Kayce. The stars of the show go behind the story of the latest episode. #YellowstoneTV #TeamRip pic.twitter.com/NRTl13Qmst — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) June 27, 2019

These behind the scenes videos from the Paramount Network have been awesome as we take a deep dive into season two of “Yellowstone.”

Episode two was a bit slower than the season two premiere, but now we’re locked in for all hell to break loose. The first couple episodes have been about getting the chess pieces in place. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Returns With A Bang In Season 2 Premiere ‘A Thundering’)

We’re there now, and it’s time to roll. John, Kayce and a relegated (temporarily) Rip are now in place for battle.

Tune in July 10 for the newest episode of “Yellowstone.” You know I’ll be watching every single second of the action as the Dutton family prepares to defend the ranch at all costs.

Bring it on!