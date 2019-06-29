Editorial

Ivanka Wows In Beautiful Peach Floral Dress In Osaka

US Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (2nd L) and Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump (C) attend a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump at the G20 Osaka Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019.(Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a beautiful peach dress during her trip Saturday in Osaka, Japan, during the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, floral number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a women’s empowerment event during the summit. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

She completed the perfect summer look with loose hair, a white belt and vanilla-colored high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Ivanka always looks unforgettable no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she turned heads in a stunning long-sleeve silver dress with lace collar and cuffs in Japan.

“Today, President Trump held dynamic and productive meetings with many world leaders to discuss key security and economic issues. It is an honor to be a member of the U.S. delegation during an incredible first day of the #G20OsakaSummit,” the first daughter captioned her post on Instagram.

 

