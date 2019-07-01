‘When I Thought It Was Over, I Was Wrong:’ Andy Ngo Describes Brutal Antifa Attack

Journalist Andy Ngo described the brutal attack at a Saturday Portland Antifa rally that left him severely injured and hospitalized.

Ironically pointing out the fact that he was “literally a stone’s throw away” from police and other governmental buildings when the attack took place, Ngo told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday that he was “bashed on the back” of his head while the demonstrators chanted “No hate, no fear.” When he realized it was happening, “it was too late.”

The mob of people all dressed in black and wearing masks started beating me with their fists. And some of them used objects to hit me. I don’t know how many people were involved. It seemed like five, ten, 15, or 20. It could’ve been that many. They beat me so much that I lost control of my GoPro camera that I was holding, which was then stolen from me. And when I thought it was over, I was wrong.

The journalist, who regularly covers Antifa activity in the Portland area, told Tucker that he put his arms up to “signal” a surrender, but that only caused demonstrators to be “more aggressive.” (RELATED: Meet All The Journalists Who Tried To Downplay The Antifa Assault On Andy Ngo)

“Then they started dumping what I believe were milkshakes and eggs, throwing it at my face which blinded me so that I could not see,” said Ngo. “And I was kicked some more, punched some more. And all this time I kept thinking, where are the police? I could still see the county justice center in front of me, but no police ever arrived.”

I eventually stumbled away, bleeding, across the park, and I lost my balance, so I sat down on the ground in front of the courthouse and from there, a medic S.W.A.T. Team informed me that in order to get in an ambulance to be taken to a hospital, I would have to walk to the police precinct, in other words, walk back in the direction of the demonstrators who just attacked me. Later that night, after arriving in the emergency room, I had a CT scan which confirmed that I was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage.

Carlson noted that Antifa “is a group that CNN’s primetime anchors have defended and promoted” before praising Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang for condemning the attack.

“Have you received any support from any other democratic officeholders in Portland or nationally?” asked Carlson.

“Not that I know of,” Ngo responded.

“Not that I know of,” lamented Carlson. “What? That tells you everything.”

WATCH: