‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Makes $25.1 Million On The 4th Of July, Domestic Total Is At $91.35 Million

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” continues to just dominate the box office, and put up some monster Independence Day numbers.

According to Deadline, the superhero film with Tom Holland hauled in $25.1 million on the 4th of July, and now sits at a domestic total of $91.35 million at the box office. Deadline also reported it’s the second highest 4th of July box office total for a film.

This news has to make everybody at Sony and Marvel incredibly happy. The box office numbers for 2019 have been atrocious, but it looks like “Spider-Man: Far From Home” might be here to save the day.

It’s not just doing well. It’s putting up gigantic numbers. Buckets of money are being poured on the heads of the people behind the hit movie. (RELATED: 2019 Box Office Revenue Down Almost 10%, Summer Ticket Sales Down 7.3%)

We also all know what this update means, right? If it’s crushing like this at the box office, then you can pretty much guarantee Sony and Marvel will keep cranking out these films.

The “Avengers” saga might be over, but it looks like “Spider-Man” is the next gigantic cash cow series. That means we’re going to get a ton of them.

Will this film be enough to save the atrocious 2019 box office numbers? It’s too early to tell, but it certainly appears to be the industry’s best hope.