1-Year-Old Dies After Falling From 11th Story Of Cruise Ship

A 1-year-old child died Sunday following a fall from the 11th story of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico, police reported Monday.

The toddler was traveling with her parents, siblings and grandparents aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship “Freedom of the Seas” when the maternal grandfather Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, allegedly lost his grip while holding her Sunday afternoon, The Associated Press reported.

The child’s father was South Bend Police Officer Alan Wiegand, police chief Scott Ruszkowski confirmed to CBS’s WSBT, adding that the toddler was not held outside of a window, disputing allegations by other media outlets.

“The South Bend Police Department offers its sincerest condolences to Officer Alan Wiegand and his family during this difficult time following the tragic loss of their child while in Puerto Rico,” the South Bend Police Department said in a statement.

Puerto Rico police sergeant Nelson Sotelo said an investigation is underway and the family would remain in the U.S. territory until it is complete. No one had been charged by press time. (RELATED: Coast Guard Searches For Man Who Fell Overboard Cruise Ship)

“They’re in shock,” he said.

Royal Caribbean Cruises said it is helping the family, and called the incident “tragic.”

“We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family. We’ve made our Care Team available to assist the family with any resources they need. Out of respect for their privacy, we do not plan to comment further on the incident,” Royal Caribbean corporate communications manager Owen Torres told the Miami Herald.

The “Freedom of the Seas” is the 14th largest cruise ship in the world and has a capacity of 4,500 passengers, according to USA Today.

